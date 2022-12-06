Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.33 eur/kzt 495.57

    rub/kzt 7.5 cny/kzt 67.57
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D

    6 December 2022, 21:20

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - New Japanese semiconductor producer Rapidus Corp. and a Belgian nanotechnology organization are joining hands in developing advanced chips, industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    Collaboration between the manufacturer, set up by eight major Japanese companies, and Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, also known as Imec, will give rise to a global alliance amid intensifying competition in the computer chip-making industry.

    Rapidus and Imec will sign a memorandum of cooperation at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo later Tuesday.

    «Our country, with Rapidus taking a leading role, aims to establish a design and manufacturing foundation for next-generation chips, and it is extremely significant to cooperate with Imec in the field of semiconductor producing process, including extreme ultraviolet lithography,» Nishimura said at a press conference.

    Imec is known for developing a lithography system to pattern the finest details on the most advanced computer chips, an essential technology in producing state-of-the-art semiconductors.

    Rapidus, formed this year through investments from such companies as Toyota Motor Corp. and Sony Group Corp., aims to begin domestic production of 2-nanometer computer chips in 2027.

    The Japanese government will provide Rapidus with 70 billion yen ($510 million) in subsidies as part of its semiconductor strategy.


    Photo: techspot.com
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bird flu cases rising sharply in Japan, gov’t alerts farmers
    Japan lifts ban on automated drone flights over residential areas
    Japan plans to almost triple missile defense units in remote islands
    Athletics: 2025 world championships in Tokyo set for Sept.
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan may ban Arcelor Mittal's activity in its territory
    2 First shift school students move to online learning in Astana
    3 Kazakh PM holds accountable ArcelorMittal Temirtau as another tragedy kills worker
    4 Titled chess player of Kazakhstan Oleg Dzyuban passes away
    5 State of emergency lifted in Ekibastuz city