    Japan’s new COVID-19 cases top 90,000, 1st time since Feb.17

    13 July 2022, 17:41

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's new COVID-19 cases topped 90,000 for the first time since Feb. 17 on Wednesday, as the country braces for another wave of infections driven this time by the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, official data showed, Kyodo reports.

    The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,878 coronavirus cases, surpassing the 10,000 mark for the second straight day and more than doubling from the level a week earlier.

    Record one-day infections were logged in some prefectures, including Okinawa, Kagoshima and Wakayama.

    Okinawa reported 3,518 daily cases, Kagoshima 1,579 and Wakayama 630.

    Aichi reported 6,364 cases, topping 6,000 for the second consecutive day. Hyogo reported 4,158 infections, surpassing 4,000 for the first time since Feb. 26.

    The government said earlier it has ruled out restrictions on people's movements in response to the new surge in infections, although it now plans to postpone the launch of a nationwide travel subsidy program it had envisioned for the first half of July.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
