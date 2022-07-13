Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Japan’s new COVID-19 cases top 90,000, 1st time since Feb.17

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2022, 17:41
Japan’s new COVID-19 cases top 90,000, 1st time since Feb.17

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's new COVID-19 cases topped 90,000 for the first time since Feb. 17 on Wednesday, as the country braces for another wave of infections driven this time by the BA.5 subvariant of Omicron, official data showed, Kyodo reports.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 16,878 coronavirus cases, surpassing the 10,000 mark for the second straight day and more than doubling from the level a week earlier.

Record one-day infections were logged in some prefectures, including Okinawa, Kagoshima and Wakayama.

Okinawa reported 3,518 daily cases, Kagoshima 1,579 and Wakayama 630.

Aichi reported 6,364 cases, topping 6,000 for the second consecutive day. Hyogo reported 4,158 infections, surpassing 4,000 for the first time since Feb. 26.

The government said earlier it has ruled out restrictions on people's movements in response to the new surge in infections, although it now plans to postpone the launch of a nationwide travel subsidy program it had envisioned for the first half of July.


Photo: english.kyodonews.net


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session