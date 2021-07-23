Go to the main site
    Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declares Tokyo Olympics open

    23 July 2021, 21:13

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese Emperor Naruhito has declared the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games open. The opening ceremony of the 32nd Olympic Games is taking place at the National Stadium in Tokyo without spectators due to the pandemic, TASS reports.

    «I declare the 32nd Olympic Games open,» the emperor said.

    Due to coronavirus restrictions, only 950 officials are present at the event in addition to the members of delegations.

    Japan is hosting the Olympics for the fourth time. Previously, the country hosted the Winter Olympics twice (Sapporo-1972 and Nagano-1998), as well as the 1964 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

    The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games were postponed for a year and will run until August 8. The organizers decided to hold the Games without foreign fans, and local spectators won’t be admitted either to the Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

