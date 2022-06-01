Japan positively assesses political, socioeconomic transformations in Kazakhstan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan, together with the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) organized a business seminar to review the state and prospects of bilateral trade and investment cooperation in today's geopolitical realities, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The event was attended by representatives of Japanese companies, economic structures, as well as public and scientific circles, which are members of the FEC Committee for the Development of Economic Exchanges between Japan and the countries of Central Asia.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Sabr Yesimbekov presented the main stages of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and Japan, the economic and investment potential of Kazakhstan, and the measures taken by the Government to modernize economic sectors, improve the business climate and support entrepreneurship.

The participants of the event were informed about the details of implementation of political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of the construction of the New Kazakhstan, including the upcoming national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution.

During a wide exchange of views, representatives of Japanese companies gave a positive assessment of the efforts made by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to attract new investments. Participating experts emphasized the leading role of Kazakhstan in the region and noted the importance of further development of trade and economic cooperation. In addition, the participants expressed their support for Kazakhstan’s continued democratization initiatives.

Japan is among the top 10 investors in the economy of Kazakhstan with a total investment of over $7.7 billion. Since the beginning of 2022, there has been a significant increase in trade cooperation, including an increase in deliveries from Kazakhstan to Japan in the first quarter by more than three times, as well as an increase in the share of non-oil exports. This has led to the significant trade surplus, which ensured the inflow of $110 million in foreign exchange inflow.

The International Friendship Exchange Council was established in 1983 as an independent organization dedicated to international exchanges. The Council is composed of representatives from both the public and private sectors.



