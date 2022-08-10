10 August 2022 10:45

Japan PM reshuffles his Cabinet, taps new defense, industry ministers

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revamped his Cabinet on Wednesday to make a fresh start amid flagging public support, choosing new defense chief Yasukazu Hamada and industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, Kyodo reports.

But Kishida retained key members, including the foreign and finance ministers along with the top government spokesman, as he aims to ensure continuity in the face of pressing economic and diplomatic issues.

