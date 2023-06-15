Go to the main site
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session

    15 June 2023, 18:41

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday ruled out dissolving the lower house during the ongoing Diet session through next week, after an opposition party voiced readiness to submit a no-confidence motion against his Cabinet, Kyodo reports.

    His government's role is to «address challenges that have been postponed to date,» and based on that view, «I am not thinking about dissolving the House of Representatives during the current parliamentary session,» Kishida told reporters.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

