Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Japan plans to almost triple missile defense units in remote islands

5 December 2022, 12:58
Japan plans to almost triple missile defense units in remote islands

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan is considering almost tripling the number of units in its Self-Defense Forces equipped with ballistic missile interception capabilities in the country's remote southwestern islands by the end of fiscal 2031, a draft of the plan has shown, Kyodo reports.

The plan is expected to be included in the government's National Defense Program Guidelines, a 10-year defense buildup policy to be updated by the end of the year, as the nation focuses on boosting its defense capabilities in southwest Japan, a strategically important area in light of the Chinese military's muscle-flexing in the East China Sea.

According to the draft obtained by Kyodo News on Sunday, Japan plans to increase the number of SDF ballistic missile defense units in the Nansei Islands, an island chain stretching southwest from Kyushu toward Taiwan, up to 11 from the current four by the fiscal year that ends in March 2032.

Among the seven units acquiring the capability, six will be based in the southern prefecture of Okinawa and one will be deployed on Amami-Oshima Island in southwestern Kagoshima Prefecture, the plan showed. Including the seven in those areas, a total of 14 surface-to-air units across Japan will newly obtain the capability to intercept missiles, it said.

The plan also said that the Ground Self-Defense Force's Type-03 intermediate-range guided missiles, originally designed to intercept airplanes, will be remodeled so that they can shoot down ballistic missiles, set to be deployed in fiscal 2026.


Photo: english.kyodonews.net

Теги:
Related news
Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
Japan lifts ban on automated drone flights over residential areas
Athletics: 2025 world championships in Tokyo set for Sept.
Read also
Olympics: IOC postpones 2030 Winter Games host selection
394M people across Europe, Central Asia need rehabilitation care: WHO
Italian health service set to lose 100,000 doctors in 5 years
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
Suicide bombing hits Indonesia's police station, wounding 3 policemen, killing bomber
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
UAE President, Malaysia’s King witness signing of Middle East’s first unconventional oil concession between ADNOC and PETRONAS
Russia records 5,561 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
News Partner
Popular
1 EDB increases investment in projects in Kazakhstan
2 Iran uses new methods, discovers new oil reserves
3 Japan’s Rapidus, Belgium firm to join hands on advanced chip R&D
4 Kazakhstan-Russia trade turnover up 5%
5 UNDP launches National Knowledge Week-2022 in Kazakhstan

News