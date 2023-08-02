Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan OKs 1st domestically-made COVID vaccine

    2 August 2023, 20:46

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's health ministry approved a coronavirus vaccine produced by Daiichi Sankyo Co., the company said Wednesday, the first time the country has authorized a domestically developed vaccine for COVID-19, Kyodo reports.

    The drug maker has no plan to release the messenger RNA vaccine «Daichirona,» which is tailored for strains that spread during the initial stages of the pandemic. It is now developing another vaccine in response to the highly contagious XBB Omicron subvariant, aiming to start supplying it this year.

    The government plans to introduce vaccines targeting XBB in inoculations from September.

    The approval of Daichirona by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare comes after its panel of experts endorsed the vaccine at a meeting on Monday.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases drop for 1st time in 2 months
    New coronavirus strain detected in UK
    Typhoon Lan lands in western Japan, causes holiday travel chaos
    Western, central Japan brace as Typhoon Lan to make landfall Tuesday
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays