Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan

14 January 2023, 14:24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Current state of bilateral relations and future perspectives of strengthening the cooperation in political, economic and trade, cultural-humanitarian fields were discussed during the talks between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and the Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yumi Yoshikawa, who paid a working visit to Astana, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.

Vassilenko noted with pleasure that the expanded strategic partnership was established within the 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Japan. The Kazakh diplomat expressed readiness to further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Japan.

Japanese diplomat highly praised interaction between Astana and Tokyo within the framework of international organizations such as the UN, Central Asia + Japan Dialogue, as well as in disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons sphere.

The parties also expressed readiness to focus more on diversification of the investment cooperation in the fields of digitalization, green energy and decarbonzation, transportation and logistics.

Both sides mentioned positive dynamics of the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Japan in 2022: trade turnover was 1,7 bln. US dollars (+75%), (export – 764 million USD (+52,5%), import – 969 million USD (+97,7%).

In first half of 2022, FDI flow from Japan has reached 113 million USD. Overall FDI volume from 2005 is 7.8 bln. USD. 61 Japanese companies in Kazakhstan are involved in the spheres of manufacturing industry, construction, trade, transport and logistics, information and communication, finance и insurance, healthcare, real estate.

Photo: press office of the Kazakh MFA