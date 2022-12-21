Go to the main site
    Japan foreign arrivals in Nov. up 1.9-fold from Oct. to 934,500

    21 December 2022, 16:45

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in November increased 1.9-fold from the previous month to 934,500, government data showed Wednesday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions in October, Kyodo reports.

    The figure was down 61.7 percent from November in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

    The increase came after the government removed its cap on daily arrivals and a ban on individuals and non-prearranged trips on Oct. 11.

    The government lifted entry restrictions that required foreign tourists to travel on package tours and obtain a visa if they were citizens of one of 68 countries and regions with which Japan had a waiver agreement before the pandemic, according to the Foreign Ministry.


