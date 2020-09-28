Japan eyes using Moon water as fuel for space exploration in 2030s

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's space agency said Monday it aims to engage from around the mid-2030s in lunar exploration using water extracted from the Moon's ice deposits as fuel, Kyodo News reports.

Using the water-derived fuel is expected to cut costs compared with transporting fuel from Earth. While liquid water does not exist on the Moon's surface, past research suggests there may be ice at a crater near the lunar south pole which has never been exposed to sunlight.

Japan plans to work with the United States in building the lunar orbit space station Gateway in the 2020s and construct by around 2035 a fuel factory at the lunar south pole.

The fuel will be used for a reusable spacecraft able to carry four astronauts to and from the Gateway and travel up to 1,000 kilometers on the Moon, according to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency officials.

Water fuel, which has already been used as rocket propellant, is created by first splitting water into its components of oxygen and hydrogen. Energy is created by recombining them.

The spacecraft that will allow astronauts to explore the lunar surface is planned to carry between two to four people. Since the Moon has weak gravity, it will travel by hopping across the surface instead of using wheels.

According to JAXA's estimates, 37 tons of water is necessary for a trip to and from the Gateway, while 21 tons is needed for each surface exploration trip. The agency believes it would be cheaper to use fuel created with the Moon's water than bringing water from Earth if five to seven manned exploration trips are made.

Other countries including India and the United States are intent on analyzing the water resources on the Moon. China, which has already landed an unmanned spacecraft on the lunar surface, is planning to send a probe later this year to the Moon to collect soil samples.



