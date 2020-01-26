Go to the main site
    Japan confirms 4th case of coronavirus, to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan

    26 January 2020, 17:05

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will help all its citizens wishing to travel back to the country from the central Chinese city of Wuhan amid a deadly outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Sunday, Kyodo reports.

    Abe told reporters that the government will arrange a charter flight or other means to bring them back from the city, where the new virus was first identified. It has killed at least 56 people in China and infected more than 2,000 globally.

    «As soon as adjustments with the Chinese government get done, I will pursue all means, including a charter plane, and realize the return of all applicants,» Abe said at his official residence.

    As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese citizens in Wuhan, a city of 11 million that has been on virtual lockdown, according to the Japanese government.

    The government conducted a survey over the weekend on whether the Japanese citizens wish to return.

    Abe's announcement came as other countries, including the United States and South Korea, have been negotiating with Chinese authorities to evacuate their citizens from the city.

    On Sunday, Japan's health ministry said a fourth case of the virus has been confirmed in the country.

    The patient is a man in his 40s who is on a trip to Japan from Wuhan, the ministry said, adding he is in a stable condition.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

