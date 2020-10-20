Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan, China likely to resume travel this month

    20 October 2020, 22:13

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Japan and China are likely to resume travel between the two countries for businesspeople this month as part of Tokyo's efforts to revive its domestic economy, local media reported on Tuesday.

    «Japan and China are extremely important neighbors to each other and there had been many reciprocal trips before the outbreak of the coronavirus,» Kyodo News Agency quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato as addressing a news conference, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «It is extremely important that economic exchanges [between Japan and China] return to a recovery path through the resumption of travel,» he added.

    Travel between the world's second and third biggest economic powers is expected to resume this month as officials from both countries are discussing ways to reopen their borders for business people, according to the agency.

    Last month, the Chinese president and Japanese prime minister agreed in their first telephone call after Japan's premier took office, to continue talks in hopes of achieving a speedy resumption of business travel.

    In 2019, over 9.5 million Chinese, including businesspeople, visited Japan.

    Japan has so far reached agreements with South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore to restart short-term business trips. Tokyo had banned the entry of foreign nationals in February following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

    Japan has so far recorded 93,436 COVID-19 cases with 1,676 deaths while China’s total number of infections stood at 91,006 with 4,739 deaths, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University data.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Akmola region develops 65 tourism investment projects
    Astana hosts 7th round of political consultations btw Kazakhstani, South African FMs
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    5 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan