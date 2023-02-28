Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Japan births hit all-time low in 2022, below 800,000 for 1st time

    28 February 2023, 16:14

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The number of babies born in Japan in 2022 fell to a new record low for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899, government data showed Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    The total number of births was down 5.1 percent to 799,728, according to preliminary data released by the health ministry. The drop comes much earlier than a 2017 government forecast that said births would fall below 800,000 in 2033.

    Lifestyle changes resulting from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and a growing trend of people marrying later in life are thought to have exacerbated the declining birthrate.

    Excluding children born to foreign parents, the approximate number of births is estimated to be around 770,000, the data showed.

    As for the number of deaths in Japan in 2022, the figure hit a record high of 1,582,033, up 129,744, according to the data.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
    Man nabbed for arson after fire kills 3 at his family home in Nagano
    Japan targets 85% taking paternity leave in FY2030 to tackle low birthrate
    S. Korea’s President arrives in Japan for summit with Kishida
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open