Japan begins release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima plant

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan has begun to discharge its first batch of treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean Thursday, according to Japanese media reports, despite concerns raised by neighboring countries and fishing groups in the region, Yonhap reports.

The controversial discharge came after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave final approval to the discharge last month, saying Japan's release plan met international standards.

The Fukushima plant has stored more than 1.3 million tons of water through a custom purification system known as the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) since three reactors melted down after a powerful earthquake struck off the coast in March 2011.

The discharge of the first batch of the treated water into the Pacific Ocean began at around 1 p.m. Thursday, according to media reports, marking a major step in a process expected to take over 30 years.

The first batch of 7,800 tons of water is expected to take place over about 17 days. On Thursday alone, around 200 to 210 tons will be released into the ocean.