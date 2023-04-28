Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Japan begins process to put S. Korea back on export 'white list'

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 April 2023, 21:15
Japan begins process to put S. Korea back on export 'white list' Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Japan began domestic procedures Friday to return South Korea to its «white list» of trusted trading partners, in a move to improve bilateral economic relationship, Seoul's industry ministry said, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

Japan began canvassing public opinion on redesignating South Korea as a «Group A,» or white list nation, that would give Seoul preferential export treatment, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said, citing a statement issued by the Japanese trade ministry.

Tokyo downgraded South Korea to «Group B» in 2019 after imposing export restrictions on three key industry materials, in an apparent retaliation against the South Korean Supreme Court rulings the previous year that ordered two Japanese companies to pay compensation to Korean forced labor victims during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

But the two sides last month vowed the reinstatement after South Korea announced plans to compensate the victims without asking Japan for contributions, and South Korea put Japan back on its white list earlier this week.

Japan lifted the export curbs after President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a bilateral summit, and agreed to make joint efforts to better bilateral ties long marred by historic and diplomatic rows stemming from the colonial rule.

«South Korea welcomes Japan's move and hopes for the swift conclusion of the procedures,» the Seoul ministry said in a release.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 5. Today's Birthdays
May 5. Today's Birthdays
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers
Sweden to double wage requirement for migrant workers