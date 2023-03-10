Japan and UNDP hand over equipment for forecasting and prevention of droughts to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), together with the Government of Japan has officially sent computer equipment to be integrated by Kazhydromet RSE into the national drought forecasting and prevention system.

Under the joint UNDP project «Leveraging Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to achieve net-zero, emissions and climate-resilient development, in response to the climate emergency,» which is being implemented with the support of the Government of Japan, it is planned to develop methods, digitize data, and increase the computing power of Kazhydromet RSE. The new equipment is an addition to the existing one and will enable the timely production of climate information that predicts the onset of droughts in order to better inform and prepare regional authorities and farms, Kazinform refers to the UNDP Kazakhstan press service.





Dosbol Bekmagambetov, Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Mr. Kanata Tomohiro, Deputy Head of the Japanese Diplomatic Mission to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sukhrob Khodjimatov, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP in Kazakhstan, Danara Alimbayeva, General Director of Kazhydromet RSE, media representatives, officials, international and national experts took part in the official handover of the equipment.

«In Kazakhstan, it is important to work on climate change adaptation projects, in addition to mitigation, to prepare infrastructure and the economy for extreme weather conditions, caused by the climate change. UNDP in Kazakhstan, together with development partners, will continue to systematically support the country's government in implementing measures for sustainable agriculture, introduction of renewable energy sources and energy conservation, preservation of natural capital and meeting Kazakhstan's international climate commitments,» said Sukhrob Khodjimatov.





According to Danara Alimbayeva, General Director of Kazhydromet RSE, agriculture is a climate-dependent industry. Therefore, in the conditions of climate change and economic instability, the agrometeorological service of agricultural enterprises in the region deserves special attention.

«In recent years, new models of agrometeorological forecasting have been introduced at Kazhydromet to expand the list of products offered to farmers and authorized state agencies, and forecasting methods have been improved, including for crop diversification and drought forecasting. In addition to the equipment at the head office, we also introduce mobile applications, conduct planned visits along the routes to specify the data received,» said Danara Alimbayeva.





«This project supports climate change mitigation and sustainable agriculture in Kazakhstan, and the Japanese government is investing in this project as Japan also attaches great importance to climate change mitigation. We hope that this project will help mitigate the negative effects of climate change on Kazakhstan,» said Mr. Kanata Tomohiro.





The Government of Japan is the largest partner of UNDP in the implementation of the global initiative «Climate Promise: from promise to action». This initiative is a UNDP global climate and development proposal to help countries meet their national commitments under the Paris Agreement. In Kazakhstan, within the framework of this initiative, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is supported in promoting the climate agenda, creating a legal framework for the national system of greenhouse gas emissions inventory; conducting training on greenhouse gas emissions inventory for experts, including from commercial enterprises; developing a roadmap for the implementation of adaptation-related components determined at the national level contributing to and conducting awareness-raising work on mitigation and adaptation to climate change.