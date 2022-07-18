Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January tragedy: Over 80 handed out jail sentences
18 July 2022 15:33

January tragedy: Over 80 handed out jail sentences

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 80 people got jail sentences for their participation in the January events, deputy head of the prosecution service of the General Prosecutor’s Office Yeldos Kilymzhanov said Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Prison sentences were handed out to 83 defendants for committing grave crimes,» said Kilymzhanov speaking at the press briefing of the Central Communications Service.

Based on the results of the investigation the said defendants seized the Aktobe International Airport halting its operation for two days and causing severe damage to it.

Others were put on probation for taking part in mass riots in the city of Taldykorgan in Almaty region.

Recall that mass protests and violence accompanied by looting of government buildings, businesses and private property erupted in regions of Kazakhstan in January 2022.


Read also
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive