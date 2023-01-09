January 9. Today's Birthdays

Geologist and geographer, the first explorer of the Turkistan region Ivan MUSHKETOV was born in 1850 in the Volgograd Region of Russia and passed away in 1902. He was a graduate of the Saint Petersburg Mining Institute. Mushketov published the results of his research in a two-volume encyclopedia entitled ‘Turkestan’. Together with Gennady Romanovsky, he created the first geological map of Turkistan in 1881. Mushketov also explored the geology and geography of western Kazakhstan. He also studied the causes and consequences of the earthquake that hit the town of Verny (now – Almaty city) in 1887.

