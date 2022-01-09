January 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th January.

NAMES

Geologist and geographer, the first explorer of Turkistan region Ivan MUSHKETOV was born in 1850 in the Volgograd Region of Russia. He was a graduate of the Saint Petersburg Mining Institute. Mushketov published the results of his research in a two-volume encyclopedia ‘Turkestan’. He and Gennady Romanovsky created the first geological map of Turkistan in 1881. Mushketov is also renowned for exploring the geology and geography of West Kazakhstan. He also studied the causes and consequences of the earthquake that rocked the town of Verny (now – Almaty city) in 1887. He passed away in 1902.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service Darkhan DILMANOV was born in 1969 in Kzyl-Orda city. Throughout his professional career worked in the frontier service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2015.

