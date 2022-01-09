Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 9. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 08:00
January 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th January.

NAMES

photo

Geologist and geographer, the first explorer of Turkistan region Ivan MUSHKETOV was born in 1850 in the Volgograd Region of Russia. He was a graduate of the Saint Petersburg Mining Institute. Mushketov published the results of his research in a two-volume encyclopedia ‘Turkestan’. He and Gennady Romanovsky created the first geological map of Turkistan in 1881. Mushketov is also renowned for exploring the geology and geography of West Kazakhstan. He also studied the causes and consequences of the earthquake that rocked the town of Verny (now – Almaty city) in 1887. He passed away in 1902.

photo

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service Darkhan DILMANOV was born in 1969 in Kzyl-Orda city. Throughout his professional career worked in the frontier service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2015.
Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel