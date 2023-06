January 9. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 9th January.

NAMES

Geologist and geographer, the first explorer of the Turkistan regionwas born in 1850 in the Volgograd Region of Russia. He was a graduate of the Saint Petersburg Mining Institute. Mushketov published the results of his research in a two-volume encyclopedia entitled Turkestan. Together with Gennady Romanovsky he created the first geological map of Turkistan in 1881. Mushketov also explored the geology and geography of West Kazakhstan. He also studied the causes and consequences of the earthquake that hit the town of Verny (now – Almaty city) in 1887. He passed away in 1902.

Deputy Chairman-Director of the Frontier Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1969 in Kzyl-Orda city. His professional career mainly centered around the work in the frontier service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2015.