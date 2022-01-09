Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 9th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 9.

EVENTS

1960 – The Alma-Ata Film Studio of Feature Films and Chronicles is renamed into the Kazakhfilm Film Studio in accordance with the decree of the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR. In 1984 the film studio is named after well-known Kazakhstani cinematographer Shaken Aimanov.

1993 – The Kazakh embassies open doors in Germany, France, Iran, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation.

2007 – The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in the capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Amman.

2012 – 500-tenge and 50-tenge memorable coins are issued in honor of the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhamed Kunayev.

2015 – 2014 Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten and professional tennis player Zarina Diyas are named the 2014 best athletes of Kazakhstan by Sport Review magazine.

2016 - Uzeyir Hajibeyov’s Koroghlu opera featuring a soloist of Kazakhstan’s Astana Opera Theater Zhupar Gabdulina and honored artist of Kyrgyzstan, soloist of the Maldybayev Kyrgyz National Theater Sadyrbek Zhumashev is staged at the State Opera and Ballet Theater in the Turkish city of Mersin.

2018 – The Astana International Financial Centre Court begins operation.

2020 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe. It unites 49 countries, including the U.S., Great Britain, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, and other countries.

2020 – The article ‘Abai and Kazakhstan in the 21st century’ by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is published by Yegemen Qazaqstan newspaper.


