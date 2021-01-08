January 8. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 8th of January.

NAMES

Zharylkassyn Nuskabaily (1940) is the journalist, translator.

Born in Otyrar district is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Authored textbooks for children, scientific and pedagogic works. Translated into Kazakh well-known fairytales, novels of Belarusian, Kyrgyz, and Tajik, Russian and Armenian writers.

Akyltai Kassimov (1957) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Tyumen region of Russia is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Has been working since March 2015.

Zhandarbek Zhanzakov (1966) is the representative of defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Vice Admiral.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Pacific Higher Naval School, National Defense University of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

Kanat Bozumbayev (1969) is the Assistant to the Kazakh President.

Born in Alma-Ata is the graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy.

Prior to the appointment worked as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan (2016-2019).

Ruslan Baimishev (1980) is the Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Femida Law Academy, Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University.

Has been acting since December 2019.