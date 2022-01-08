January 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 8.

EVENTS

1864 – Ybyrai Altynsarin opens the first school for Kazakh children.

1963 – The I inaugural congress of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan takes place. Shaken Aimanov is appointed the 1st secretary of the congress.

1997 – The city of Zhambyl is renamed as Taraz.

2007– The Kazakh–French Friendship Society opens in Paris. The society initiated by our compatriots living in France is named after Mustafa Shokai.

2014 – Young Kazakh dombra players win top honors at the International Music Contest in Beijing.

2016 – Amazon online shopping store starts selling The Leadership Perspectives book, the collection of speeches and addresses of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during 2012-2015 in English.

2018 – Kazakh figure skaters sweep two bronze, one silver and one gold medals at the 1st FBMA Trophy figure skating competition held in Abu Dhabi.

2019 – Kazakhstani representatives for the first time ever join the FIDE commission. It consists of 224 people from more than 130 states of the world.

2019 – The Al Farabi Scientific and Educational Centre opens at the Cairo University in Egypt.

2020 – Kazakhstan takes over the chairmanship in the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2020-2021.

2021 – Kazakhstan founds the Fishery Committee.