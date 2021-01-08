Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    8 January 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 8.


    EVENTS

    1864 – Ybyrai Altynsarin opens the first school for Kazakh children.

    1963 – The I inaugural congress of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan takes place.

    1997 – Zhambyl is renamed as Taraz.

    2007– The Kazakh–French Friendship Society opens in Paris. The society initiated by our compatriots living in France is named after Mustafa Shokai.

    2014 – Young Kazakh dombra players win top honors at International Music Contest in Beijing.

    2016 – Amazon online shopping store starts selling The Leadership Perspectives book, the collection of speeches and addresses of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during 2012-2015 in English.

    2018 – Kazakh figure skaters sweep two bronze, one silver and one gold medals at the 1st FBMA Trophy figure skating competition held in Abu Dhabi.

    2019 – Kazakhstani representatives for the first time ever join FIDE commission.

    2019 – The Al Farabi Scientific and Educational Centre opens at Cairo University in Egypt.

    2020 – Kazakhstan takes over chairmanship in the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2020-2021.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region