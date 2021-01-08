January 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 8.





EVENTS

1864 – Ybyrai Altynsarin opens the first school for Kazakh children.

1963 – The I inaugural congress of the Union of Cinematographers of Kazakhstan takes place.

1997 – Zhambyl is renamed as Taraz.

2007– The Kazakh–French Friendship Society opens in Paris. The society initiated by our compatriots living in France is named after Mustafa Shokai.

2014 – Young Kazakh dombra players win top honors at International Music Contest in Beijing.

2016 – Amazon online shopping store starts selling The Leadership Perspectives book, the collection of speeches and addresses of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev during 2012-2015 in English.

2018 – Kazakh figure skaters sweep two bronze, one silver and one gold medals at the 1st FBMA Trophy figure skating competition held in Abu Dhabi.

2019 – Kazakhstani representatives for the first time ever join FIDE commission.

2019 – The Al Farabi Scientific and Educational Centre opens at Cairo University in Egypt.

2020 – Kazakhstan takes over chairmanship in the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2020-2021.