January 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 8th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 8.

1864 – Ybyrai Altynsarin opens the first school for Kazakh children in Turgai.





1963 – The I founding congress of the Kazakh Filmmaking Union takes place.





1997 – Zhambyl city is renamed as Taraz.





2007 – The Kazakh-French Friendship Society opens in Paris.





2014 – The young dombra players win the first place at the international music contest, Beijing Starfall, bringing together 40 music ensembles from Kazakhstan, China, Russia and Mongolia.





2019 – For the first time ever Kazakhstan joined the list of official members of the FIDE Commission. It comprises 224 members from 130 countries of the world.





2019 –The Al Farabi scientific research centre opens at Cairo University in Egypt to study and disseminate Al Farabi, Sultan Baibars legacy, common historical and cultural values of Kazakhstan and Egypt.