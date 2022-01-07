January 7. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 7th January.

NAMES

Soviet and Kazakh opera singer, director, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR and laureate of the Stalin Prize of the 2degreewas born in 1905 in South Kazakhstan region. He was a graduate of the Institute of Public Education in Tashkent and the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. He began his acting career at the Drama Theater in Kzyl-Orda and then performed at the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet (1949-1952; 1956-1959). Dzhandarbekov is considered one of the founders of the Kazakh national professional theater. He also did a lot to revive the Kazakh dance art and helped stage several national ballets. He passed away in 1973.

Statesman, professor, Candidate of Science (Chemistry), associate member of the Engineering Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and professor emeritus of the Grand Canyon University Shaisultan SHAYAKHMETOV was born in 1939 in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University and the Institute of Organoelement Compounds of the Russian Academy of Sciences. For many years, Mr. Shayakhmetov was the Minister of Education of the Kazakh SSR. He also worked as the deputy governor of Kostanay region. Mr. Shayakhmetov served at the Gumilyov Eurasian University and the Memlekettik til Public Fund. As one of the founders of the Kazakh tili international organization, he greatly contributed to the development of the Kazakh language. He passed away in 2000.

Kazakh akyn and laureate of the Alash International Prize Ibragim ISSAYEV was born in 1949 in Kyzylorda region. Throughout his professional career he contributed to Syrdarya newspaper, the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union, Ara magazine, and Zhalyn anthology. He was a member of the Kazakhstan Writers’ Union. He passed away in 2014. He published several collections of his poems. Some of them were translated into Ukrainian.

Cosmonaut, deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat MUSSABAYEV was born in 1951in Alma-Ata region. He is a graduate of the Engineering Institute of Civil Aviation in Riga and the Higher Aviation School. He was honored with a number of awards as an aerobatic flyer and chosen as a cosmonaut on May 11, 1990. His first spaceflight was as a crew member of the long-duration mission Mir EO-16 which was launched by Soyuz TM-19. Mussabayev had two more missions until his retirement in 2003. In 2007, Mussabayev was named the Head of the National Space Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazCosmos). He took up his recent post in July 2017.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for Agrarian Issues, Natural Resources Management and Development of Rural Territories of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat TAGIMOV was born in 1952 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Kazakh Chemical and Technological Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2019, Tagimov was the deputy governor of Aktobe region and was the deputy of the Kazakh Senate from 2014. He was appointed to his recent post in 2020.

Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Serik KOZHANIYAZOV was born in 1956 in Kzyl-Orda city. He is a graduate of the Kuzbas Polytechnic Institute and the Kyzylorda branch of the Gumilyov Eurasian State University. Throughout his career he served as the deputy governor of Kyzylorda region and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Baikonur complex. Prior to taking up his recent post in January 2021, he was the state inspector of the State Control and Organization and Territorial Work Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prosecutor of Turkestan region Marat ALIKHANOV was born in 1965 in Yessil town in Tselinograd region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University. Before taking up his recent post in February 2020, Mr. Alikhanov was the first deputy prosecutor of Pavlodar region.

Head of the Material and Technical Support Department of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat ZHAKAN was born in 1965 in Alma-Ata city. He graduated from the Alma-Ata National Economy Institute. He was designated to his recent post in September 2016. Until September 2021, he served as the member of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republic Budget.

Deputy of the Kazakh Majilis of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulnara BIZHANOVA was born in 1969 in the town of Karazhal of Karaganda region. She graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Karaganda Economic University of Kazpotrebsoyuz and the High School of International Business. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for the first time in March 2016 and then for the second time in January 2021.