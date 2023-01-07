Go to the main site
    January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    7 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 7.

    EVENTS

    1992 – France recognizes the independence of Kazakhstan. On January 25, 1992, the two countries established diplomatic relations.

    2006 – The new State Anthem of Kazakhstan based on «Menin Kazakhstanym» (My Kazakhstan) song written by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev and composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov is approved.

    2010 – One of France’s leading foreign policy and analytical magazines «L'Essentiel des relations internationales» issues a 100-page report about Kazakhstan featuring the history of the development of independent Kazakhstan through the prism of state and constitutional building, the unique practice of maintaining peace and accord.

    2012 – Kazakhstani Evelina Bolmasova and Nastya Prokoptseva aged 6 and 8 correspondingly win special awards at the Child and Dog International Drawing Competition held in Poland.

    2015 – The Kazakh-Spanish film «Los olvidados de Karagandá» (Forgotten in Karaganda) grabs the Diamond Awards at the Documentary Film Competition of the California Film Awards.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
