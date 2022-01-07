January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 7.

DATES

Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7 in more than 100 countries to mark the Jesus Christ's birth in Bethlehem.

EVENTS

1992 – France acknowledges independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On January 25, 1992 the countries establish diplomatic relations.

2006 – The new State Anthem of Kazakhstan is approved. It is based on ‘Menin Kazakhstanym’ song written by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev and composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2010 – One of France’s leading foreign policy and analytical magazines ‘L'Essentiel des relations internationales’ publishes the 100-page report about Kazakhstan depicting in detail the history of development of independent Kazakhstan.

2012 – Kazakh young artists, 6-year-old Evelina Bolmasova and 8-year-old Nastya Prokoptseva, win special awards at the Child and Dog International Drawing Competition in Poland. More than 80,000 works from 42 countries of the world are submitted.

2015 – Kazakh-Spanish film ‘Los olvidados de Karagandá’ wins the Diamond Awards in the Documentary Film category at the California Film Awards.

2021 – Head of the Orthodox Church of Kazakhstan Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan honors First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with Algys order for his contribution to the strengthening of inter-faith accord in the country.



