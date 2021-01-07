Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 January 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 7.

DATES

Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7 in more than 100 countries of the marking the Jesus Christ's birth in Bethlehem.

EVENTS

1992 – France acknowledges Kazakhstan’s independence. On January 25, 1992 the countries established diplomatic relations.

2006 – The new State Anthem of Kazakhstan is approved. It is based on the Menin Kazakhstanym song written by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev and composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2010 – One of the leading foreign policy and analytical magazines of France L'Essentiel des relations internationales publishes the 100-page report about Kazakhstan.

2012 – Kazakh young artists, Evelina Bolmasova and Nastya Prokoptseva, aged 6 and 8, win special awards at the Child and Dog International Drawing Competition. It takes place in Poland. More than 80,000 works from 42 states of the world were submitted.

2015 – Kazakh-Spanish film Los olvidados de Karagandá wins Diamond Awards, Documentary Film Competition, at California Film Awards.


