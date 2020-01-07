January 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 7th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 7.

DATES

Orthodox Christmas

Orthodox Christians annually celebrate Christmas Day on the 7th of January to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

EVENTS

1992 – The French Republic recognizes the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The two nations establish diplomatic relations on January 25, 1992.

2006 – The new State Anthem of the Republic of Kazakhstan is approved. The lyrics are penned by Zhumeken Nazhimedenov and Nursultan Nazarbayev. The music is composed by Shamshi Kaldayakov.

2010 – One of the leading foreign policy magazines in France L'Essentiel des relations internationals publishes a 100-page story about Kazakhstan titled Kazakhstan is the future of Europe? First President Nursultan Nazarbayev graces the cover of the magazine.

2012 – Young artists from Pavlodar Evelina Bolmassova, 6, and Nastya Prokoptsova, 8, win the special awards of the International Arts Competition Child and a Dog in Poland. Young talents from 42 countries of the world submit 80,000 drawings for the competition.

2015 - Los olvidados de Karagandá documentary jointly produced by Kazakhstan and Spain claims the Best Documentary Award at the California Film Awards.



