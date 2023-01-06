January 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of January.

NAMES

Murseiit Bikeuly (1870-1917) – first collector and copyist of Abai’s works, literary secretary of Abai.

Bikeuly’s manuscripts reached Petersburg and were first published by Crimean Tatar enlightener Abudurefi Boganinskiy.

The original works of Abai has survived to this day thanks to Bikeuly’s three manuscripts wrote in 1905, 1907, and 1910, which are currently kept at the Kazakh National Scientific Academy.

Nadir Nadirov (1932-2021) – Kazakh scholar, doctor of chemical sciences, academician of the Kazakh SSR Academy of Sciences, merited worker of science of the Kazakh SSR, winner of the State Prize in science and technology of the Kazakh SSR, honored oilman of the USSR and Kazakhstan.

Born in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, he graduated from the Gogol Kzyl-Orda Pedagogical Institute, completed post-graduate studies at the Lenin Moscow State Pedagogical Institute.

In 1970 and 1980, Nadirov laid the foundation for oil science and industry of Kazakhstan, authored the multi-volume oil and gas encyclopedia made up of over 30 personal and collected monographs and up to 1,400 scientific publications.

He was the author of eight scientific discoveries recognized by Kazakhstan, over 260 patents and copyright certificates, and 10 handbooks.

Under his editorship, 54 collections of scientific works and conference materials were issued.

Vladimir Redkokashin (1948) – member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Akmola, he is a graduate of the Almaty National Economy Institute, Chelyabinsk State Institute of Culture.

Sergei Gromov (1959) - member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Taldy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Dzhambul Hidromelioration and Construction Institute,Alma-Ata Institute of Political Sciences and Management, Aulie-Ata University.

Batyr Kazybayev (1969-2022) – well-known Kazakh journalist, media manager.

Over different years, he worked as the HR advisor of the Kazakh Prime Minister, deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Director-General of Alash Media Group.

In 2017 he became one of the founders and members of the Board of the Kazakhstan Media Alliance.

Talgat Kuzembayev (1971) – opera soloist of the Abai State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet.

Born in Chimkent region, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Kuzembayev is the first performer of the Kazakh Anthem written by Shamshi Kaldayakov at the concert on January 15, 2006, in Almaty. He performs almost all leading opera parts of domestic and world classics.

Yerlan Alimbayev (1975) – Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the Office of the United Nations and other organizations in Geneva.

Born in Kzyl-Orda city, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University, gained his master’s degree from the Geneva Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.

In 2021 and 2022, he worked as the deputy minister of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in January 2022.



