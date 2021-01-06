January 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of January.

Murseiit Bikeuly (1870-1917) is the first collector, scribe of Abai works, his literary secretary.

His manuscripts were published first by Crimean-Tatar enlightener Abdurefi Bodaninsky.

(1948) is the member of the Senators’ Council at the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Akmolinsk is the graduate of the Almaty National Economy Institute, Chelyabinsk State Culture Institute.

Has been working since last September.

(1959) is the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.

Alma-Ata Institute of Political Studies and Management, Aulie-Ata University.

Previously worked as deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate (2016-2019).

Has been acting since last August.

Batyr Kazybayev ( 1969) is the famous Kazakhstani journalist, media manager.

Born in Almaty.

Currently acts as director general at Alash Media Gropu Media Holding grouping Tengrinews.kz, Massaget.kz и Vesti.kz information resources, Tengri FM and Zhuldyz FM radio stations and СТВ (STV) TV Channel.

(1975) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India (since 2019), Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Kingdom of Bhutan, and the Republic of Maldives concurrently since 2020.

Born in Kzyl-Orda is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, Master’s programme at Geneva Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations.

Has been acting since May 2020.