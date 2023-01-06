January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

6 January 2023, 07:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 6.

EVENTS

1938 – The first batch of women with children aged 1-3 arrive at the ALZHIR (The Akmola's Camp for Wives of Betrayers of the Nation) in Akmola region. The camp was set up in August 1937 in Tonkeris settlement, southeast of Nur-Sultan city. Around 8,000 women were held at the camp during the years of the WWII. It was shut down only in 1953.

1971 – The first-ever Scientific and Technical Information Center is created in Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

2009 – The Kazakh Medical Academy is reorganized into the Astana Medical University and joins the National Medical Holding.

2010 – Kazpost puts into circulation the postage stamp dated to Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship.

2014 – The Europe Business Assembly awards Astanagorarkhitektura with the Best Enterprise International Prize in the sphere of architecture and construction.

2016– Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is named the Best Boxer of 2015 by Boxing.com.

2017 – The humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrives in Tartus port, Syria. Kazakhstani ambassador Azamat Berdybai is responsible for its transportation.

2019– The year-round ski family complex is unveiled in Talgar district of Almaty region. Its total area is 85 ha.

2020 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. ink the Air Transport (Open Skies) Agreement which establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan, consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy.