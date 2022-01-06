January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 6.

EVENTS

1938 – The first batch of women with children aged 1-3 arrive at the ALZHIR (the Akmola's Camp for Wives of Betrayers of the Nation) in Akmola region. The camp is established in August 1937 in Tonkeris settlement located southeast of Nur-Sultan city. About 8,000 women are held at the camp during the years of the WWII.

1971 – The first-ever Scientific and Technical Information Center opens its doors in Almaty city.

2009 – The Kazakh Medical Academy is reorganized into the Astana Medical University and becomes a part of the National Medical Holding.

2010 – Kazpost JSC puts into circulation the postage stamp dated to Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship.

2012 – The culture department of Kyzylorda region issues a collection of CD discs «Unique voices» featuring songs and kyus by well-known locals, namely Mustafa Shoqai, Abdilda Tazhibayev, Mukhamedzhan Karatayev, Askar Tokmagambetov and many more.

2012 – A statue of the globe of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Ekibastuz. Author who designed the statue Gamal Sagidenov believes it symbolizes peace and reconciliation.

2014 – The Europe Business Assembly awards Astanagorarkhitektura with the Best Enterprise International Prize in the sphere of architecture and construction.

2016 – World middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin is named the 2015 Best Boxer by Boxing.com website.

2017 – The humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrives in Tartus port in Syria. Kazakhstani ambassador Azamat Berdybai is responsible for the transportation of the 500-tonnes humanitarian aid.

2019 – The year-round ski family complex is opened in Talgar district of Almaty region. Its total area is 85 ha.

2020 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. ink the Air Transport (Open Skies) Agreement establishing a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy.



