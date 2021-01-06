January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 6.

EVENTS

1938 – The first batch of women with children aged 1-3 arrive at the ALZHIR (The Akmola's Camp for Wives of Betrayers of the Nation) in Akmola region. The camp was established in August 1937 in Tonkeris settlement, southeast of Nur-Sultan city. Around 8,000 women were held at the camp during the years of the WWII.

1971 – The first-ever Scientific and Technical Information Center opens in Almaty city, Kazakhstan.

2009 – The Kazakh Medical Academy is reorganized into the Astana Medical University and joins the National Medical Holding.

2010 – Kazpost puts into circulation the postage stamp dated to Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship.

2014 – The Europe Business Assembly awards Astanagorarkhitektura with the Best Enterprise International Prize in the sphere of architecture and construction.

2016 – Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin is named the Best Boxer in 2015 by Boxing.com.

2017 – The humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrives in Tartus port, Syria. Kazakhstani ambassador Azamat Berdybai was responsible for the transportation of the humanitarian aid.

2019 – The year-round ski family complex is unveiled in Talgar district of Almaty region.

2020 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the U.S. ink the Air Transport (Open Skies) Agreement which establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan, consistent with U.S. Open Skies international aviation policy.