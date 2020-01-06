Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 January 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 6.

    EVENTS

    1938 – The first batch of women with children aged 1-3 arrive at the ALZHIR (The Akmola's Camp for Wives of Betrayers of the Nation) in Akmola region.

    1971 – The first Scientific and Technical Information Center opens in Kazakhstan.

    2009 – The Kazakh Medical Academy is reorganized into the Astana Medical University and joins the National Medical Holding.

    2010 – KazPost puts into circulation the postage stamp dated to Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship.

    2014 – The Europe Business Assembly awards Astanagorarkhitektura Best Enterprise Internat6ional Prize.

    2016 – Boxing.com. names Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin the Best Boxer in 2015.

    2017 – The humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrives in Tartus port, Syria.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies