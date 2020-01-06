Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
January 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 January 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 6.

1938 – The first batch of women with children aged 1-3 arrive at the ALZHIR (The Akmola's Camp for Wives of Betrayers of the Nation) in Akmola region.

1971 – The first Scientific and Technical Information Center opens in Kazakhstan.

2009 – The Kazakh Medical Academy is reorganized into the Astana Medical University and joins the National Medical Holding.

2010 – KazPost puts into circulation the postage stamp dated to Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship.

2014 – The Europe Business Assembly awards Astanagorarkhitektura Best Enterprise Internat6ional Prize.

2016 – Boxing.com. names Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin the Best Boxer in 2015.

2017 – The humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan arrives in Tartus port, Syria.


