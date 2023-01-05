January 5. Today's Birthdays

5 January 2023, 08:00

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of January.

NAMES

(1916-2001) is a scientist, teacher, professor, playwright, poet and interpreter. Author of the words of the Anthem of Kazakh SSR.

He was born in Semipalatinsk.

(1935-2011) is a Kazakh poet, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Tarlan republican award.

He was born in West Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Authored more than 200 songs.

Zhaksylyk Tumenbayev (1944-1993) is a writer, journalist.

He was born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Yerzhuman Smaiyl (1948-2018) is an academician of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan, 1st laureate of the President’s mass media award and Bulkishev prize, merited figure of Kazakhstan.

(1958) is the candidate of medical sciences of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kostanay region is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk State Medical Institute.

(1962) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born inDzhambul region is a graduate of the Karaganda School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been serving since March 2020.

(1963) is the CEO-rector of the Zhangir-khan West Kazakhstan Agrarian University.

Born in Almaty region is a graduate of the Skryabin Moscow Veterinary Academy.

Has been working since November 2017.

(1987) is a director of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Gradated from the Kurmangazy Uralsk Music College.

Has been appointed to the post in July 2019.