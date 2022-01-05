January 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of January.

NAMES

v (1916-2001) is the scientist, teacher, professor, writer, playwright, poet, translator. Author of the lyrics of the Kazakh SSR anthem. Born in Semipalatinsk is a graduate of the Krupskaya Semipalatinsk Teacher’s Training Institute. As a student, he joined the USSR Writers Union. Participated in the foundation of the Abai State Literature and Memorial Museum in Semipalatinsk.

Kadyr Myrzaliyev (1935-2011) is the Kazakh poet, people’s artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of Tarlan Award. Born in West Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Kazakh State University. Authored more than 200 songs. 12 volumes out of his 16 selected works were published. His books were translated in German, Bulgarian, Hungarian, English, French and Finnish.

Zhaksylyk Tumenbayev (1944-1993) is the writer and journalist.

Born in Kyzylorda region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

His works feature the postwar life of Kazakh people in auyls. He also translated the novels and stories of Russian writers into Kazakh.

Yerzhuman Smaiyl (1948-2018) is the academicia n of the Journalism Academy of Kazakhstan, 1st laureate of the President’s Mass Media Award, Bulkishev Prize.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Zhandarbek Bekshin (1958) is chief sanitary doctor of Almaty city.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Sverdlovsk State Medical Institute.

Has been working since April 2020.

Nurgazy Abdikanov (1962) is the Supreme Court Judge.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry.

Has been appointed to the post in March 2020.

Askar Nametov (1963) is the chairman of the board -rector of the West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University named after Zhangir khan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Skryabin Moscow Veterinary Academy.

Has been acting since November 2017.

Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev (1987) is the director of the Kurmangazy Kazakh State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

Graduated from the Kurmangazy music college, Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatoire.

Has been acting since July 2019.