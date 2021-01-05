January 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of January.

Kayum Mukhamedkhanov (1916-2001) – a scholar, Abai scholar, teacher, professor, writer, playwright, poet, translator, author of the text of the KazakhSSR’s anthem.

He was born in the city of Semipalatinsk. His career started in 1932. In 1035, he was enrolled in the two-year teachers’ courses. In 1941, he graduated from the Faculty of the Kazakh Language and Literature at the Krupskoyi Semipalatinsk Pedagogical Institute, where he also worked.

Kadyr Myrzaliyev (1935-2011) – a Kazakh poet, people’s writer, laureate of the national prize Tarlan, international prize Aziyas. Born in West Kazakhstan region he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, he wrote over 200 songs that make up the Kuder-ai collection.

He greatly contributed to the development of Kazakh children’s literature. His books were translated into the languages of the CIS countries, as well as into German, Bulgarian, Hungarian, English, French, Finnish languages.

Zhaksylyk Tumenbayev (1944-1993) – a writer, reporter. Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Faculty of Journalist of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Throughout his career, he worked at Lenin zholy newspaper as well as as an editor-in-chief of the News Agency under the Council of Ministers of Kazakhstan and Densaulyk magazine.

Yerzhuman Smaiyl (1948-2018) – an academician of the Academy of Journalism of Kazakhstan, first laureate of the President’s Prize in media and the Baubek Bulkishev Prize, merited worker of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh State University.

Zhandarmek Bekshin (born in 1958) – the Chief Medical Officer of Almaty city.

The Kostanay region native graduated from the Sverdlovsk State Medical Institute in 1982.

Prior to his appointment to the current post he served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee monitoring quality and safety of goods and services – Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Kazakhstan.

He took up his latest post in April 2020.

Nurgazy Abdikanov (born in 1962) – a justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambulsk region, he graduated from the Karaganda Higher School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the USSR. From 1997 to 2002, he served as a judge of the Almaty city.

Between 1990 and 1996, he worked as a teacher, senior teacher at the Alma-Ata Higher School of the State Investigation Committee of Kazakhstan. In 2002-2005, he was Chairman of the Collegium on criminal cases of the Zhambyl regional court. Between 2005 and 2009, he was a justice of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. In 2017-2020, he worked as Chairman of the Almaty city court.

His appointment to the current post took place in March 2020.

Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev (born in 1987) – a director of the Kurmangazy State Academic Orchestra of Folk Instruments.

He graduated from the Kurmangazy Uralsk Musical College, the Kurmanagzy Kazakh National Conservatory.

He took up his latest post in July 2019.