    January 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 January 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 5.

    EVENTS

    1993 – The National Testing Center is set up in Kazakhstan.

    2009 – Kazakhstan starts issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip attached on the pack page.

    2010 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan holds a presentation of the official website on the Kazakh Presidency of the OSCE - www.osce2010.kz.

    2012 – The photo album dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhamed Kunaev containing family photos is produced in Almaty city.

    2017 – The New York Times picks 52 places for visit, including Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

