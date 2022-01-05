January 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 5.

EVENTS

1993 – The National Testing Center is founded in Kazakhstan.

1999 –President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Banner of Peace, a symbol of the Roerich Pact.

2009 – Kazakhstan proceeds to issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip containing the following information: first name, last name, gender, data and place of birth, citizenship, expiry date, etc.

2010 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan presents the official website of Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship - www.osce2010.kz.

2012 – The photo album, timed to the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhamed Kunayev, goes out.

2017 – Almas kylysh feature movie by Rustem Abdrashev is screened the countrywide.

2017 – The New York Times picks 52 places to go, including Kazakhstan.

2019 – Kazakh surgeons performed the unique heart surgery in Astana. Only 7 such surgeries were made the worldwide. Kazakhstani cardiac surgeons became the 8th.



