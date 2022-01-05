Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 January 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 5.

    EVENTS

    1993 – The National Testing Center is founded in Kazakhstan.

    1999 –President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Banner of Peace, a symbol of the Roerich Pact.

    2009 – Kazakhstan proceeds to issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip containing the following information: first name, last name, gender, data and place of birth, citizenship, expiry date, etc.

    2010 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan presents the official website of Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship - www.osce2010.kz.

    2012 – The photo album, timed to the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhamed Kunayev, goes out.

    2017 – Almas kylysh feature movie by Rustem Abdrashev is screened the countrywide.

    2017 – The New York Times picks 52 places to go, including Kazakhstan.

    2019 – Kazakh surgeons performed the unique heart surgery in Astana. Only 7 such surgeries were made the worldwide. Kazakhstani cardiac surgeons became the 8th.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events