Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 January 2022, 07:00
January 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of January. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on January 5.

EVENTS

1993 – The National Testing Center is founded in Kazakhstan.

1999 –President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Banner of Peace, a symbol of the Roerich Pact.

2009 – Kazakhstan proceeds to issuing biometric passports with an invisible electronic chip containing the following information: first name, last name, gender, data and place of birth, citizenship, expiry date, etc.

2010 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan presents the official website of Kazakhstan’s OSCE Chairmanship - www.osce2010.kz.

2012 – The photo album, timed to the 100th anniversary of Dinmukhamed Kunayev, goes out.

2017 – Almas kylysh feature movie by Rustem Abdrashev is screened the countrywide.

2017 – The New York Times picks 52 places to go, including Kazakhstan.

2019 – Kazakh surgeons performed the unique heart surgery in Astana. Only 7 such surgeries were made the worldwide. Kazakhstani cardiac surgeons became the 8th.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10