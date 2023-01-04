Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    January 4. Today's Birthdays

    4 January 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

    NAMES



    Mussabek Alimbekov (1954) is public figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University


    Berik Kurmangali (1977) is the CEO at Khabar Agency JSC.

    Born in Semipalatinsk region is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Theater and Cinema Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Law and Humanities Innovation University.

    Has been working since March 2022.


    Azamat Beispekov (1985) is the chief of staff at the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been acting since June 2022.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    December 28. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Prosecutor General to deliver report on January events
    2 Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker
    3 Head of State meets newly appointed ministers
    4 Avalanche slides down mountain in Almaty
    5 Some people missing as snow storms hit Kazakhstan