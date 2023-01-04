Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

January 4. Today's Birthdays

4 January 2023, 08:00
January 4. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

NAMES



Mussabek Alimbekov (1954) is public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University


Berik Kurmangali (1977) is the CEO at Khabar Agency JSC.

Born in Semipalatinsk region is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Theater and Cinema Institute, Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazakh Law and Humanities Innovation University.

Has been working since March 2022.


Azamat Beispekov (1985) is the chief of staff at the Labor and Social Protection Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Karaganda is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since June 2022.


Related news
December 28. Today's Birthdays
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
January 3. Today's Birthdays
January 2. Today's Birthdays
December 31. Today's Birthdays
January 1. Today's Birthdays
December 30. Today's Birthdays
December 29. Today's Birthdays
December 28. Today's Birthdays
December 25. Today's Birthdays
News Partner
Popular
1 Bad weather shuts down roads across Kazakhstan
2 480 people rescued from snow trap in Kazakhstan in 24h
3 January 4. Today's Birthdays
4 Kazakh, Russian presidents talk over phone
5 Heavy snowfall batters Almaty

News