January 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of January.

Mussabek Alimbekov (born in 1954) – a prominent Kazakh statesman. Born in Dzhambul region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law in 1981.

From 1996 to 1999, he headed the Zhambyl regional justice department. In 1999 and 2001, he chaired the Almaty city court. In 2006, he was the Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan. Between 2009 and 2011, he chaired the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan.

In the space of one year from 2013 to 2014, he was the Chairman of the Court of the Eurasian Economic Community. Between 2016 and 2020, he served as Chairman of the Association of Judges of Kazakhstan.

Berik Kurmangali (born in 1977) – the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.

The Semipalatinsk region native graduated from the Zhurgenov Institute of Theatre and Cinema In 1997, the Al-Farabi Kazakh Naitonal University, and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law Innovative University.

He worked on Novosty Almaty program for Tan TV company. Between 2000 and 2007, he was an editor at NTK TV company and managing director, editor-in-chief, anchor of Informburo information program on 31 channel. In 2015, he joined the Nur Otan party as an advisor to the first deputy chairman. Between 2016 and 2018, he served as a director of the Information Management Department of the Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 and 2019, he served as a head of the Internal Policy Office of Zhambyl region.

He took up his last post in March 2019.



